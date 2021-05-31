National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, May 27th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.88. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CM. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$140.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$142.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$151.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$142.46 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$87.85 and a 52 week high of C$143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.98 billion and a PE ratio of 15.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$118.30.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.79. The company had revenue of C$4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.84 billion.

In other news, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson purchased 400 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$124.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,818,470.60. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.00, for a total transaction of C$1,220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$284,260. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,075 shares of company stock worth $2,952,410.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $1.46 dividend. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

