Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 43.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile
