Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 43.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the April 29th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of WXXWY stock opened at $29.80 on Monday. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

Get WuXi Biologics (Cayman) alerts:

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc, an open-access biologics technology platform company, provides solutions to organizations to discover, develop, and manufacture biologics from concept to commercial manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sales of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WuXi Biologics (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.