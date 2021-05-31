Short Interest in Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) Expands By 37.7%

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the April 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WAYN opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.42. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Wayne Savings Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

