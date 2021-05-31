Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

BKNIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankinter from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Bankinter in a report on Friday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BKNIY opened at $5.40 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.