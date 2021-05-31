Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $36.40 on Thursday. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

