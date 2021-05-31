Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DTEGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.67. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $1.3908 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Telekom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.45%.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

