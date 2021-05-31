Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. CaixaBank has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

