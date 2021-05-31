Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crawford United Corporation develops and manufactures products for diverse markets. It primarily serves healthcare, education, automotive, aerospace, trucking and petrochemical industries. The company’s operating business segment consists of Aerospace Components, Commercial Air Handling and Industrial Hose. Crawford United Corporation, formerly known as Hickok Incorporated, is based in Cleveland, Ohio. “

Get Crawford United alerts:

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crawford United from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CRAWA opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.42. Crawford United has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.58. Crawford United had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $23.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crawford United will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford United (CRAWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.