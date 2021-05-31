Critical Comparison: Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) & MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and MasterCraft Boat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -209.63 MasterCraft Boat $363.07 million 1.45 -$24.05 million $1.30 21.35

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming. Score Media and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterCraft Boat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Score Media and Gaming and MasterCraft Boat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00 MasterCraft Boat 0 1 3 0 2.75

Score Media and Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 180.26%. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus target price of $38.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.79%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than MasterCraft Boat.

Profitability

This table compares Score Media and Gaming and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36% MasterCraft Boat 8.73% 59.90% 17.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Score Media and Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

