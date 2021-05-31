$5.58 Billion in Sales Expected for International Paper (NYSE:IP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to report sales of $5.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. International Paper reported sales of $4.87 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $63.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

