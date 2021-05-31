Cormark Weighs in on ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:ATA)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems in a report released on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Cormark also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$383.70 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATA. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

TSE:ATA opened at C$29.68 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of C$16.28 and a 1-year high of C$32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.66. The firm has a market cap of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

