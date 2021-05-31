Brokers Set Expectations for Costco Wholesale Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $10.65 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on COST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $375.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.96. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

