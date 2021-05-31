Brokers Offer Predictions for Dynavax Technologies Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynavax Technologies in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $8.20 on Monday. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.53. The firm has a market cap of $939.62 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.91.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $198,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVAX. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 190.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 12,306 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

