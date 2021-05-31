SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

SITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $98.33 on Friday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -196.66 and a beta of 0.54.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $111,663.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,953 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the first quarter valued at $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

