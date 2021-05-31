JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

NYSE JBGS opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.69. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $34.24.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

In other JBG SMITH Properties news, CFO Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $163,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven A. Museles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $493,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,261.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

