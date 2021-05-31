Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORDIC AMERICAN is engaged of acquiring, disposing, owning, leasing, and chartering three double hull Suezmax oil tankers. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $527.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $5.40.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

