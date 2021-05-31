BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $94.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins increased their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BRP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.91.

DOOO stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 3.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 81.63% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.1031 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.71%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of BRP by 39.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $323,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 13.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of BRP by 19.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 326,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after acquiring an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BRP by 29.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,855,000 after acquiring an additional 89,551 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

