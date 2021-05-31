PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 398 ($5.20) on Thursday. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 284.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 390.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 375.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

