National Grid (LON:NG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

National Grid stock opened at GBX 939.20 ($12.27) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 917.99 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 889.19. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The stock has a market cap of £33.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

