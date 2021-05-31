Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.92 ($25.79).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

FRA DTE opened at €17.08 ($20.10) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.46 and a 200 day moving average of €15.60.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.