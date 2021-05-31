First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Update

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 247,400 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the April 29th total of 171,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $27.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $28.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 552,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,676,000 after acquiring an additional 74,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 105.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 24,545 shares in the last quarter. 65.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

