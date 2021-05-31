Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Rises By 44.8%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 810,300 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the April 29th total of 559,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 152.9 days.

OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $12.40 on Monday. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.