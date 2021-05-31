CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Short Interest Up 45.7% in May

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 86,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $485,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 28.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $118.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.81. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $27.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.16.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

