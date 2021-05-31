Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAH3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Porsche Automobil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €97.50 ($114.71).

Shares of PAH3 stock opened at €91.36 ($107.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.68. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of €44.45 ($52.29) and a 52 week high of €99.80 ($117.41). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €70.80.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

