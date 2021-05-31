Financial Analysis: Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) & Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Stellantis has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stellantis and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stellantis 0.25% 8.03% 2.09% Federal Signal 8.46% 14.81% 8.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stellantis and Federal Signal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stellantis $99.00 billion 0.40 $33.13 million $1.36 14.39 Federal Signal $1.13 billion 2.29 $96.20 million $1.67 25.44

Federal Signal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stellantis. Stellantis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stellantis and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stellantis 0 0 8 0 3.00 Federal Signal 0 0 2 1 3.33

Stellantis presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.08%. Federal Signal has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Stellantis’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stellantis is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Stellantis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Stellantis on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram. The company is headquartered in Lijnden, the Netherlands.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group. The Environmental Solutions Group segment offers a range of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner and vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment under the Elgin, Vactor, Guzzler, Westech, and Jetstream brand names. Is also manufactures dump truck bodies and trailers for maintenance and infrastructure end-markets under the Ox Bodies, Crysteel, J-Craft, Duraclass, Rugby, and Travis brand names. In addition, this segment engages in the sale of parts, service and repair, equipment rental, and training activities under the FS Solutions brand. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment provides systems and products for campus and community alerting, emergency vehicles, first responder interoperable communications, and industrial communications, as well as command and municipal networked security. Its products include vehicle lightbars and sirens, public warning sirens, general alarm systems, public address systems, and public safety software. This segment sells its products under the Federal Signal, Federal Signal VAMA, and Victor brand names. The company sells its products through wholesaler, distributor, independent manufacturer representative, original equipment manufacturer, and direct sales force, as well as independent foreign distributor. Federal Signal Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

