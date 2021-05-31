RLX Technology (RLX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $248.04 million for the quarter.

RLX Technology stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on RLX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

