Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Klépierre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

KLPEF stock opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.05. Klépierre has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

