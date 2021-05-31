Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRBP opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $271.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.82. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 182.21% and a negative net margin of 3,460.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

