Beacon Securities Weighs in on Imaflex Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:IFX)

Imaflex Inc. (CVE:IFX) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imaflex in a report released on Wednesday, May 26th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Shares of IFX stock opened at C$1.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.59 million and a PE ratio of 10.64. Imaflex has a 1-year low of C$0.56 and a 1-year high of C$1.35.

Imaflex (CVE:IFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.94 million during the quarter.

Imaflex Company Profile

Imaflex Inc, together with its subsidiary, develops, manufactures, and sells flexible packaging materials for consumer, industrial, and agriculture markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers plastic films; agricultural films, including mulch, solarization, fumigation, compostable, and crop protection films; converter films; and industrial bags, such as garbage, compostable, and gaylord bags, as well as bags on roll products.

