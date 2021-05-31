Cormark Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued on Friday, May 28th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Pollard Banknote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE PBL opened at C$61.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.27. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of C$14.93 and a 52-week high of C$67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.40.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$103.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$111.30 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pollard Banknote’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$275,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$55,650.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

