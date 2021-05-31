Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €820.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €820.00 ($964.71) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €699.82 ($823.32).

Get Kering alerts:

KER opened at €748.80 ($880.94) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €671.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €596.21.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.