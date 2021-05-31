Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €3.80 Price Target for Banco Santander (BME:SAN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.82 ($4.49) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €3.26 ($3.84).

Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

