Altice USA (ATUS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/24/2021 – Altice USA had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at FIX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2021 – Altice USA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Altice reported mixed first-quarter 2021 results with the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missing the same. It is well poised to benefit from the launch of wireless services, coupled with growth in advertising and news platforms. The company has accelerated the deployment of 1-gig services and has covered more than 1 million households with fiber-to-the-home technology. It is rolling out enhanced data and services for business customers to strengthen its market presence. The company has augmented its footprint in North Carolina with the acquisition of Morris Broadband. Further, it is on track with its five-year plan to build a fiber-to-the-home network and deploy its home communications hub. However, intense competition from established players, high programming costs and forex woes pose headwinds for Altice.”

4/30/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Altice USA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Altice USA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

4/9/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

4/9/2021 – Altice USA was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

NYSE ATUS opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $1,017,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,574,734 shares of company stock worth $95,623,700 in the last quarter. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $1,787,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $274,000. XN Exponent Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 2.0% during the first quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC now owns 4,020,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,786,000 after acquiring an additional 78,329 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 117.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 88,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 588,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 176.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 90,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 57,840 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

