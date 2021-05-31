SVB Leerink Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

MDRX opened at $17.39 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after acquiring an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,580,000.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

