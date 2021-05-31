William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MDT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

MDT opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.10. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.92 and its 200 day moving average is $118.68. The stock has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Medtronic by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 930,459 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,915,000 after buying an additional 166,571 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

