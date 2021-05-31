Orion Energy Systems (OESX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $6.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of 58.28 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

