Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) PT Raised to C$137.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial to C$137.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.56.

RY stock opened at C$125.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$119.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$111.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$88.99 and a 12 month high of C$126.90. The company has a market cap of C$179.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$115.40, for a total value of C$66,701.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$236,685.40. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.42, for a total transaction of C$656,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at C$724,835.09. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,102 shares of company stock worth $2,025,430.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

