The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$96.00 at BMO Capital Markets

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark restated a na rating and issued a C$82.00 target price (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.48.

Get The Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD stock opened at C$87.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$85.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$77.48. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.