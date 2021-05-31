UBS Group Reiterates “SEK 188” Price Target for Volvo (STO:VOLV.B)

UBS Group set a SEK 188 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 274 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 260 target price on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 236 price target on Volvo and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of SEK 228.30.

Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

