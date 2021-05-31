Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Tudor Pickering cut their price target on Suncor Energy to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.44.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$27.90 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$29.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 6,083.33%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

