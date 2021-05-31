Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $538.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.90 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, analysts expect Lands’ End to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $836.01 million, a P/E ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $139,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,771 shares of company stock worth $4,337,895. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

