Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Advent Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advent Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

ADN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advent Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ ADN opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.96 million and a P/E ratio of -117.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50. Advent Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $19.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Advent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets. It develops, manufactures, and assembles the critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems. The company offers HT-PEM (high-temperature proton exchange membrane) fuel cells, HT-PEM based membrane electrode assemblies, flow battery membranes, organic photovoltaics, and ultracells.

