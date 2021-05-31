The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their hold rating on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Gap from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.16.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The Gap has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 20,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $678,425.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,603.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter worth $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

