Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASH has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.50.

NYSE ASH opened at $94.84 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $63.62 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,748,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ashland Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 185,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,226,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

