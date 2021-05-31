The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.16.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. The Gap has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $89,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,711. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $308,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 547,018 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,273. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in The Gap by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Gap by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Gap by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.