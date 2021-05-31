Insider Buying: Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) insider Irakli Giluari bought 20,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £121,600 ($158,871.18).
Shares of LON:CGEO opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Monday. Georgia Capital PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 343.50 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 540.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.
Georgia Capital Company Profile
