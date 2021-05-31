Insider Buying: Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO) insider Irakli Giluari bought 20,000 shares of Georgia Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 608 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £121,600 ($158,871.18).

Shares of LON:CGEO opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Monday. Georgia Capital PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 343.50 ($4.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.58). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 594.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 540.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

Georgia Capital Company Profile

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

