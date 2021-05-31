$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $20.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $643.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.47 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

