SkyWater Technology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) Quiet Period Will Expire on May 31st

SkyWater Technology’s (NASDAQ:SKYT) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 31st. SkyWater Technology had issued 6,960,000 shares in its IPO on April 21st. The total size of the offering was $97,440,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During SkyWater Technology’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKYT. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYT opened at $26.04 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $29.91.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

