KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. KBC Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.00.

KBC Group stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. KBC Group has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.50.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

