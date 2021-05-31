Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,559,800 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the April 29th total of 2,416,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 265.7 days.

Shares of SINGF opened at $3.80 on Monday. Singapore Airlines has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, South West Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

